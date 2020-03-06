Rabbi Linked To Westchester Lawyer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A Westchester County rabbi who has been in self-quarantine due to his connection with a New Rochelle lawyer hospitalized with the novel coronavirus has tested positive for the disease.

Dr. Ari Berman, president of Yeshiva University, confirmed on Friday, March 6 that Reuven Fink, rabbi of the Young Israel of New Rochelle who also teaches two college classes in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, tested positive.

Fink leads the congregation of the 50-year-old lawyer from New Rochelle who is being treated for the virus and which has spread to 18 people in Westchester connected to him.

In a statement, Berman said the university has reached out to Fink's students and recommended as a precautionary measure to self-quarantine until further notice.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Rabbi Fink for a full and speedy recovery, Berman said.

The synagogue is closed until Sunday, March 8.

The 18 Westchester cases include the New Rochelle attorney's 20-year-old son, 14-year-old daughter, his wife and a neighbor who drove the man to NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville.

The statewide total is now 22, with three cases in New York City and the first confirmed case on Long Island.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

