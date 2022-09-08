Queen Elizabeth II Dies At Age 96 After Record 70-Year Reign

This story has been updated.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in the history of the United Kingdom, has died at the age of 96 after a seven-decade tenure marked by consistency and stability.

She had been being treated by physicians at her sprawling Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, and just hours earlier doctors said they were "concerned" about her health.

Charles, the Prince of Wales, becomes the UK's King at the age 73.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," a framed statement posted on the front gate of Buckingham Palace in London released around 1:35 p.m. Eastern time Thursday, Sept. 8 succinctly stated. "The King and the Queen Consort (Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall) will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Queen Elizabeth's death comes just two days after she formally appointed newly-selected prime minister Liz Truss at Balmoral.

Truss is the queen's 15th prime minister. Her first was Winston Churchill, who was born in 1874. She took the throne in 1952 when Harry Truman was president, and met him, and 12 other presidents.

Prince William, age 40, Charles' oldest of two sons, now is second in line to the thrown behind Charles.

"The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatness sadness for me and all the members of our family," Charles said in a statement shortly after the Queen's death was announced. "We mourn the passing of a cherished sovereign and much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country and by countless people around the world."

Charles has not announced what name he will be known as now that he is king. If it is Charles, as expected, he will be known as King Charles III.

Elizabeth became queen in February 1952.

