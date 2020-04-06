Protest Drawing Nearly 2,000, Including Yankees Legend, Leads To Road Closure In Westchester

Nearly 2,000 people, including a first-ballot Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, flooded the streets of one of Westchester’s largest cities in support of racial justice following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

On Wednesday, June 3, demonstrators of all ages, races, and backgrounds in New Rochelle marched down North Avenue to City Hall holding signs and shouting rallying cries over Floyd’s death and racial inequality.

“A truly impressive protest last night at City Hall in support of racial justice,” New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson said. “Impressive not only in its size — about 2,000 — but also in its diversity: a real cross-section of New Rochelle, black, white, and brown, young and old.”

Police kept a close eye on protesters, who temporarily shut down a stretch North Avenue as the crowd gathered in front of City Hall. Among those in attendance was New York Yankees legendary relief pitcher Mariano Rivera, who was at his wife’s church, Refugio de Esperanza , which is next to City Hall.

“The entire event had a powerful authenticity, with speeches, almost all delivered by graduates of New Rochelle High School, that were at turns moving, angry, sad, loving, defiant, uplifting, hopeful, and raw,” Bramson said.

“I disagreed with a few of the comments, but that’s okay; a little discomfort among public officials is probably a good and necessary thing at this moment, and it was important for me to be present to hear, see, listen, and learn,” he added. “Overall, I felt very proud of our city.”

Other protests are expected to continue throughout the region.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.