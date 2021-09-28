Producer Felt Threatened Enough By Chris Cuomo To Quit, New Report Says

Another former co-worker of CNN host Chris Cuomo has come forward with new allegations, citing his allegedly threatening behavior, according to new reports.

Melanie Buck, an executive producer of “Cuomo Prime Time” from April until she was replaced in March 2020, reportedly begged to leave the program due to Cuomo's alleged threats before he was quarantined due to a case of COVID-19.

According to reports, Buck went to CNN boss Jeff Zucker and asked to be taken off Cuomo’s show and moved to another department, which he agreed to, though the tipster denied rumors that Buck was paid off to stay silent over her disagreements with Cuomo.

“I spent two years as EP on Chris’ show and I’m proud to have led it to #1 at CNN,” Buck said to Page Six. “We ultimately had significant differences, and I asked to leave the show. I have moved on and am looking forward to my latest role with CNN+.”

Chris Cuomo - the younger brother of disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo - recently came under fire for sexual harassment allegations from a former ABC executive producer who alleged that he grabbed her inappropriately during a party.

According to former ABC executive Shelley Ross, he sexually harassed her at a 2005 work party at a Manhattan bar in front of her co-workers and husband.

Ross added that she did not believe his actions were “sexual in nature” but rather a “form of sexual harassment” where he attempted to “diminish and belittle his female former boss.”

“Whether he understood it at the time or not, his form of sexual harassment was a hostile act meant to diminish and belittle his female former boss in front of the staff.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.