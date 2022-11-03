Price Rewind: ALDI Begins Offering Thanksgiving Favorites At 2019 Prices

Supermarket chain ALDI is now offering discounts on a variety of Thanksgiving favorites by matching prices from 2019.

The Thanksgiving Price Rewind began on Wednesday, Nov. 2, with discounts of up to 30 percent on certain appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages.

ALDI said shoppers can find the discounted items by looking for the "Thanksgiving Price Rewind" icon throughout the store.

“Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we’ve always done, and we know right now that’s more important than ever,” said Dave Rinaldo, president of ALDI US. “We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us."

