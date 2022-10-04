President Biden To Visit Hudson Valley, Reports Say

President Joe Biden is expected to visit New York ahead of the midterm elections, Bloomberg reports.

Biden will be in the Empire State Thursday, Oct. 6, and will attend a jobs event hosted by IBM at the company’s Dutchess County campus in Poughkeepsie, the outlet reports.

While there, he’s expected to discuss job creation in the region, Spectrum News1 reports.

The president is then expected to attend a fundraiser in New York City benefiting the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

He’ll also attend a second fundraiser at the home of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy hosted by the Democratic National Committee, according to Bloomberg.

Click here to read more from Bloomberg.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.