President Biden To Visit Hudson Valley, Report Says

President Joe Biden will soon visit Westchester County to support New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in her campaign, the Capitol Press Room reports.

The president will visit Yonkers in a Hochul campaign event scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 6 at 5 p.m., according to the Capitol Press Room.

The visit will come after similar appearances in New York by Vice President Kamala Harris and First Lady Jill Biden, the news outlet reports.

Biden also visited New York this year to support major economic deals announced in the state, including a multi-billion dollar investment into Syracuse suburbs, according to the news outlet.

It is not yet clear where the campaign event will take place.

Hochul, who as lieutenant governor took office after former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation in August 2021, is currently running against Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

