Presence Of Plastic Prompts Entenmann's Little Bites Chocolate Chip Cookies Recall

A popular Entenmann’s product is being recalled due to concerns of potential plastic inside the packaging that could be dangerous.

Bimbo Bakeries announced that it has initiated a voluntary recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies due to the possible presence of visible blue plastic pieces inside the individual packaging pouch.

The company noted that the plastic is not baked into the product, since it was introduced during the packaging process; however, the plastic pieces present a choking hazard. The recalled items were shipped nationwide.

According to Bimbo Bakeries, Entenmann’s Little Bites Cookies are made on a dedicated production line, so no Little Bites Muffins or other Entenmann’s brand products are affected.

The products being recalled have “best by” dates of Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, and a UPC code of 7203002378. The “best by” date can be found on the top of the box and the lot code is to the death under the price. The UPC code can be found in the lower right-hand corner on the back of the box.

The company announced the recall after receiving consumer reports of visible, blue plastic pieces found on or packaged with the product. There are no reports of injury to date. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been notified of this voluntary recall. All recalled products are currently being removed from store shelves.

