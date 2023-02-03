Power Outages: Winds Knock Down Wires, Trees In Hudson Valley

As a powerful cold front brings heavy winds and freezing Arctic air to the Hudson Valley, thousands of customers have been left without power from fallen trees and power lines.

The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the damaging wind gusts, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.

As the Hudson Valley gets battered by the wind and cold, thousands of people have found themselves without electricity.

As of around 5 p.m. on Friday, Central Hudson was reporting 1,773 customers without power in Dutchess County, 38 without power in Putnam County, and 1,832 customers without power in Orange County.

NYSEG customers fared better, with the utility provider reporting 43 customers without power in Dutchess County, 276 customers without power in Putnam County, and 11 customers without power in Orange County.

Orange Rockland Utilities also reported hundreds of outages, with 909 customers affected as of around 5 p.m. on Friday.

Central Hudson officials are warning people to stay at least 30 feet away from any downed lines they come across.

"Assume that all downed lines are live," officials said.

The heavy wind gusts will continue into Friday evening and may grow as powerful as 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chills of 5 to 15 below zero are expected Friday night into Saturday morning, Feb. 4.

