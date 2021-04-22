Possible Tornado Touches Down In Hudson Valley

Crews from the National Weather Service are on their way to New York's Hudson Valley to assess damage from a storm that many say produced a tornado.

The storms ripped through Dutchess County just before 3 p.m., on Wednesday, April 21, leaving in its wake downed power lines, split and toppled trees, and many without electricity.

Brian Montgomery, a lead meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said specialized crews left Albany early Thursday, April 22, and are expected in the Hopewell Junction area around noon to view damage in order to determine if a tornado touched down and if so, what size.

Once the NWS officials view the damage, a determination will be made and announced to the public, Montgomery said.

Many residents in the area are reporting seeing funnel clouds and one resident reported being knocked to the ground from the winds at the time of the storm.

The area was under Severe Thunderstorm Warning at the time of the storm, and at least one resident has video of what looks like a funnel moving across the area.

Once the storm passed, hundreds of residences in Dutchess County were without power for several crews as Central Hudson Gas & Utility crews worked through the night to restore service.

As of early Thursday, the company is reporting only a few outages remaining.

Thursday's forecast calls for more of the same, as colder air moves in, bringing with it gusty winds that could cause additional damage.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

