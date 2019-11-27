Poll: What's Your Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish?

When it comes to classic Thanksgiving side dishes, everyone has their favorites. From stuffing and mashed potatoes to candied yams, veggies or even cranberry sauce, no Thanksgiving feast is complete without enjoying a hearty helping (or two) of the sweet and savory side you love the most.

Which classic Thanksgiving side dish are you most looking forward to this year? Vote for your favorite in the poll above.

On the e-commerce side, Thanksgiving costs are on the rise across the board. Statista Infographics forecasts a $4.4 billion expenditure on Thanksgiving Day, up from $3.7 billion in 2018. Similar increases can be seen on Black Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well. Cyber Monday has the highest expected e-commerce expenditures in 2019 at $9.4 billion, up from last year’s spending of $7.9 billion.

Surprisingly, the costs associated with Thanksgiving dinner itself remain virtually identical from last year. A report from the American Farm Bureau shows that the classic ingredients for a Thanksgiving dinner to feed 10 people will cost $48.91 in 2019, which is just one penny higher than last year’s estimate.

This price includes the following costs:

A 16-pound turkey ($20.80)

3 pounds of sweet potatoes ($3.75)

30 ounces of pumpkin pie mix (3.32)

One gallon of whole milk ($3.10)

14 ounces of cubed stuffing ($2.68)

12 ounces of fresh cranberries ($2.66)

Two pie shells ($2.52)

12 rolls ($2.50)

One-half pint of whipped cream ($2.08)

One pound of green peas ($1.49)

One pound veggie tray with carrots and celery ($0.79)

Miscellaneous ingredients ($3.22)

