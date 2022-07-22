Polio Vaccination Clinics Scheduled In Rockland After First Case In US In Nearly A Decade

Polio vaccination clinics have been scheduled in Rockland County after the first US case of the disease in nearly a decade surfaced in the county.

To help combat any spread, the Rockland County Health Department will be offering polio vaccinations Friday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Pomona Health Complex, 50 Sanatorium Road, Pomona, in Building A.

A second clinic will be held at the same location on Monday, July 25, from 1 to 4 p.m.

To pre-register for an appointment, visit: HERE

Walk-ins are welcome. For help making an appointment, call: 845-238-1956.

These clinics are for anyone who is unvaccinated, has not completed the polio vaccination series, or is at high risk for contracting polio even if they have completed the primary series.

Vaccinations are also available through local health care providers.

Polio is a viral disease that may affect the neurologic system, causing muscle weakness and, in some cases, resulting in paralysis or death.

