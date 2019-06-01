Police Using Camera Surveillance, Warrants In Search For Missing Mom Of Five

Police say they have secured search warrants and are also reportedly using camera surveillance as they investigate the disappearance of a 50-year-old mother of five from Fairfield County.

Jennifer Farber Dulos, 50, of New Canaan, was last seen on Friday, May 24, dropping off her children at school and was reported missing later that same day after failing to show up for meetings with friends.

She is described as being slender, 5-foot-7, with dark brown eyes, and shoulder-length brown hair.

A search of her home by New Canaan police failed to yield any results and her vehicle, a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban was found abandoned near Waveny Park, sparking a massive search of the area without any results, New Canaan Police said.

Late last week police searched a home in Pound Ridge as part of the investigation.

On Friday, May 31, the probe moved to Hartford where officers with K-9's were observed knocking on doors and looking through dumpsters and trash cans, while also using camera surveillance in the city, according to WFSB.

"The New Canaan Police and Connecticut State Police are continuing the search for Jennifer Dulos and for evidence related to the disappearance of Jennifer," New Canaan Police Department Lieutenant and Investigative Commander Jason Ferraro said on Saturday, June 1. "This search has expanded beyond New Canaan into other towns and cities in Connecticut.

"The criminal investigation into this case is continuing and it does involve securing search warrants. No comment at this time will be offered on details relating to locations of search warrants or details of what items are listed on the search warrants."

Dulos was in an ongoing divorce battle with her husband, Fotis Dolus, of Farmington (located just outside Hartford), which caused Jennifer Dulos concern for her safety, according to court documents.

"We will not discuss any possible persons of interest/suspects as this investigation is active and ongoing," Ferraro said.

Ferraro confirmed no arrest has been made.

The Hartford Courant, citing sources, reported that investigators searching the New Canaan home of Dulos, found traces of blood and other evidence leading them to suspect she may have been the victim of a violent crime.

Detectives discovered the traces of blood on Saturday, May 25, the Courant said.

Dulos' family expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support it has received.

"We miss her beyond measure – her five young children, her family, her friends, colleagues, and neighbors, as well as countless people who have never met her but who have responded to the spirit of grace and kindness that Jennifer embodies," the family wrote.

The family said Jennifer's five children are safe and in a secure place.

Thursday evening, May 30, a candlelight vigil was held in New Canaan at St. Aloysius Church, with hundreds of people in attendance, holding up candles as a symbol of hope.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

