Police Sergeant In Hudson Valley Charged With Choking Woman, Harassment

A Mount Vernon Police Department sergeant is facing charges connected to an assault of a woman during an off-duty incident earlier this year.

Mount Vernon Police Sgt. Martin Bailey, 49, of Dutchess County, was arraigned on a multi-count indictment in connection to the physical assault of a Mount Vernon woman in September, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., announced.

It is alleged that on Saturday, Sept. 21, Bailey - while not on duty - was involved in a physical altercation with a woman in a private home he owns in Mount Vernon. During the assault, it is alleged that Bailey choked his victim. He also allegedly harassed her.

During the investigation into the altercation, it is further alleged that Bailey presented a mobile audio recording of the Sept. 21 incident claiming his innocence. The investigation into that recording revealed that Bailey had allegedly tampered with the audio by altering portions of it.

Bailey was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 14 and charged with tampering with physical evidence, criminal obstruction of breathing, assault, and harassment. He was released following his arraignment and scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

