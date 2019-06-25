Police Seize Pounds Of Pot From Grow Operation In Area Home

A strong smell of marijuana in a neighborhood led to the arrest of a husband and wife who were allegedly running a marijuana grow operation out of their home.

The discovery was made on Tuesday, June 18, when the Village of Goshen Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Duggan Lane, said Village of Goshen Police Chief James C. Watt.

As a result of the search, officers found more than 10 pounds of marijuana consisting of 15 mature plants, 45 small plants, 15 plants that were cut and being dried, vials of THC oil, quantities of harvested pot and gummy bears that were laced with THC, the chief said.

Additionally, hydroponic lights, heat lamps, fans, growing and packaging materials, computers and cell phones were seized during the search, Watt said.

The occupants of the home, Steven and Jennifer Schaaff, 43 and 39, were both arrested and charged with criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of unlawfully dealing with a child, and growing unlicensed cannabis.

The couple was arraigned before Town of Goshen Judge VanHaaster and remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail, the chief said.

The couples’ two school-aged children and the family dog were turned over to relatives. A report has been filed with Orange County Child Protective Services.

The two-month long investigation was initiated after Officer Joe DeAngelis noticed a strong odor of marijuana in the area during routine patrols.

Steven Schaaf, who was employed by the Goshen Central School District Transportation Department has been suspended following his arrest. the district said.

“As educators, we are obviously shocked and troubled by this news,” said Superintendent Daniel Connor. “All district employees are held to the highest ethical standards. We believe that our students were not at any time in harm’s way, or that this investigation involves any addition, district employees. District officials will continue to work closely with the Village of Goshen Police Department as they conduct their investigation.”

