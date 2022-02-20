Police Seek Info On Suspect In Murder Of College Student From Hudson Valley

Police have asked the public for information about a man accused of murdering a 21-year-old Hudson Valley woman who was due to graduate this spring from SUNY Potsdam.

Michael Snow, age 31, of Massena, located in St. Lawrence County, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Elizabeth Howell, of the Putnam County town of Patterson, said New York State Police.

Howell was found dead on College Park Road in Potsdam, near the main entrance to SUNY Potsdam, just before 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, state police said. Authorities said she had suffered from gunshot wounds.

SUNY Potsdam reported that Howell was a senior there.

The day Howell was killed, Snow was seen driving a gray Honda Civic with New York registration KVE2731, police reported. The Honda also has damage to the driver’s side door.

Police said investigators determined that the Honda traveled through the following upstate locations between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18:

Potsdam

Hopkinton

Malone

Westville

Hogansburg

Massena

Authorities asked anyone who saw Snow or the car during those times to call State Police at 518-873-2750.

Snow was arraigned and remanded to St. Lawrence County Jail with no bail, police reported.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

