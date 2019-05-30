Police Search Hudson Valley Home In Investigation Of Missing Woman

Police searched a home in Northern Westchester as part of an investigation of the disappearance of a Fairfield County mother of five.

"A search of a residence did occur today in Pound Ridge with the New York State Police," New Canaan Police said Thursday evening, May 30. "No additional information will be provided on that search."

The woman, who has not been seen in nearly a week, reportedly feared for her life and was afraid her estranged husband would harm her or the children.

Jennifer Farber Dulos, 50, of New Canaan, was last seen on Friday, May 24, dropping off her children at school and was reported missing later that same day after failing to show up for numerous meetings by friends.

She is described as being slender, 5-foot-7, with dark brown eyes, and shoulder-length brown hair.

A search of her home by New Canaan police failed to yield any results and her vehicle, a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban was found abandoned near Waveny Park, sparking a massive search of the area without any results, New Canaan Police said.

Court documents obtained by News 12 show that an ongoing divorce battle with her husband, Fotis Dolus, of Farmington, caused Jennifer Dulos concern.

Dulos is quoted in the documents as saying, "I am afraid of my husband. I know that filing for divorce and filing this motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way," News 12 reported.

The documents also reveal the Dulos' family has hired an armed guard to watch over the five children who are reportedly staying with her mother in the area.

The couple was supposed to appear in a Stamford courtroom for a hearing on Wednesday, May 29. The hearing has been postponed.

The Hartford Courant, citing sources, reported that investigators searching the New Canaan home of Dulos, found traces of blood and other evidence leading them to suspect she may have been the victim of a violent crime.

Detectives discovered the traces of blood on Saturday, May 25, the Courant said.

"Regarding the request for information/confirmation on the story released by the Hartford Courant, no comment will be offered regarding any segments of the story," New Canaan Police said. "This is an active and ongoing investigation and when appropriate more information will be released."

This continues to be a developing story.

