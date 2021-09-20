Police Search Home Of Gabby Petito's Boyfriend Who Hasn't Been Seen For Nearly A Week

Police and FBI agents swarmed the Florida home of Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petitio, after a body believed to be hers was found in Wyoming.

Officers and agents arrived at the home in the City of North Port around 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, reported ABC News 7.

The search comes after authorities confirmed a body matching the description of Gabby Petito was found in the Grand Teton area on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Brian Laundrie's whereabouts remained unknown.

During the search, Laundries' parents emerged from the home for the first time in days. They were let back inside after a short time.

Police had been searching a large wildlife preserve where he had reportedly gone on a hike on Tuesday, Sept. 14, according to his parents.

He was reported missing by his family on Friday, Sept. 17, and has not been seen since.

A large police search had been undertaken using drones, police dogs, and ATVs over the weekend, before calling off the search Monday morning.

“The North Port Police Department currently has no plans to conduct a major search of the Carlton Reserve today,” police spokesman Josh Taylor said Monday, Sept. 20, said in an email post.

“At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there,” Taylor added.

Petito was reported missing to Suffolk County Police on Saturday, Sept. 11, by her mother after last being heard from on Monday, Aug. 30.

Laundrie returned home to Florida North Port in Petito's van on Wednesday, Sept. 1, without Gabby.

He has refused to speak with the police or the FBI about her whereabouts since returning.

Anyone with information surrounding this case should contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

