News

Police Search For Suspect After Woman, 32, Found Dead In Area Apartment

Town of New Windsor Police are searching for leads in the murder of a 32-year-old woman.
Police are searching for leads after finding a woman dead inside her apartment.

Police in North Orange County began an investigation immediately after Deborah Waldinger was found dead inside her apartment around 8:21 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9, said Town of New Windsor Police Deputy Chief Michael Farbent.

Police responded to the apartment, inside the South Gate Apartment complex, at 78 Vails Gate Drive, after a maintenance worker entered and found the 32-year-old dead inside, Farbent said.

Farbent said the crime scene is still being processed and that detectives were in the early stages of the investigation.

"We do have leads coming in for this case and they are actively being followed up by our detective and our LE partners," Farbent said.

Police said it appears Waldinger suffered force blunt trauma and may have been dead for some time.

An officials cause of death will be determined by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office.

New Windsor is being assisted by state police, the FBI, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the Orange County District Attorney's Office, and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis.

Anyone with information should contact the Town of New Windsor Police at 845-565-7000.

