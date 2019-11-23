Police Provide Update On Teacher Who Went Missing Three Weeks Ago

Nearly three weeks into the investigation into a missing 36-year-old teacher in the Hudson Valley, police continue to follow-up on leads as they attempt to locate Jessica Lopez.

Jessica Lopez - also known as Yessica Lopez - was reported missing to the City of Newburgh Police Department on Sunday, Nov. 3, after she spent time with a friend at Chili’s in Newburgh, according to her family. The New Windsor Police Department has since taken over the investigation.

Lopez has now been missing for 19 days.

“Since taking over the investigation from the City of Newburgh Police, the New Windsor Police Department has focused intensely on this investigation," the New Windsor Police Department said in an update released on Friday, Nov. 22. "It has been the department’s top priority since we learned about the suspicious nature surrounding Jessica’s disappearance. To date, Jessica has not contacted any of her family or friends and she still has not used her cell phone or any of her credit cards."

Lopez was last seen at the Windsor Motel on Route 9W in New Windsor early on Nov. 3, though she has not been heard from since and is “missing under suspicious circumstances,” police said.

According to police, Hudson Valley law enforcement agencies have been searching dozens of areas for clues or evidence of Lopez’s whereabouts, noting that New Windsor police have been in contact with federal, state and local police departments, who have been searching areas on foot.

Lopez’s silver 2005 Toyota Camry was located by police at the Showtime Cinema on Route 300 in Newburgh, and investigators are asking the community to help determine a timeline of where her vehicle was traveling between 9 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3. Local business owners and homeowners have also been asked to review any potential surveillance video to help determine what may have happened to Lopez.

As part of the search for Lopez, police said that they’ve utilized fixed-wing and helicopter aviation from the New York State Police, drone aviation and watercraft from the New York State Police and the New York State DEC, scuba divers from the New York State Police, various police agency canines, ATV’s and even metal detectors.

More searches are expected to be held this weekend. In total, police have followed up on more than 350 leads.

“I have witnessed the investigators incredible dedication, teamwork and focus in this case and I can assure you that they are doing everything they possibly can for Jessica and her family,” New Windsor Police Chief Robert Doss said. “These investigators are exploring all possibilities as to where Jessica could be and what exactly happened on (Nov. 3) We have learned that Jessica was with a known acquaintance of hers at the Windsor Motel on and we are exploring the possibility that her disappearance is domestic-related.”

Lopez is a former teacher at Newburgh Free Academy and worked at a health clinic in Newburgh until she quit her job to care for her ill father. She has been described as 5-foot-3 weighing approximately 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. No other details have been released by family members or police investigators.

Lopez’s disappearance remains under active investigation, police said, as they continue to check into more leads. Anyone with information regarding Lopez’s whereabouts should call Newburgh Police at (845) 561-3131 or 911.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.