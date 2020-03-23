Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Popular Actor From Area Tests Positive
News

Police Officers Save Crash Victim With CPR

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The site of the crash where a 50-year-old man was found unconscious.
The site of the crash where a 50-year-old man was found unconscious. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 50-year-old man was found unconscious following a single-vehicle crash in the area.

The unidentified victim was found around 8:40 a.m., Sunday, March 22, when Town of Newburgh Police Officers Matthew Zuniga and Michael Surita responded to a single-car crash into a tree at the intersection of W. Meadow Wind Lane and Delafield Lane, said Chief Donald B Campbell.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man unconscious and unresponsive. Unable to detect any pulse or breathing by the victim, officers initiated CPR with a bag valve mask and administered several shocks from an automated external defibrillator (AED) until the Town of Newburgh Volunteer Ambulance Corp arrived on the scene, the chief said.

The victim began breathing on his own and was transported to St Luke’s Hospital for further treatment.

The accident is believed to have been caused by a medical event suffered by the driver.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.