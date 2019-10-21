Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Breaking News: Ex-Con Sentenced To Federal Prison For Distributing Heroin In Rockland
Police Officer Rescues Man Trapped On Roof During Apartment Fire In Area

Kathy Reakes
City of Newburgh police rescued a man stranded on the roof a burning building and another was rescued from inside.
City of Newburgh police rescued a man stranded on the roof a burning building and another was rescued from inside.

A man trapped on a roof as a fire consumed an apartment was rescued in a dramatic fashion by a police officer in the area.

Police responded to the report of a fire around 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, in Newburgh at 44 Farrington St., said City of Newburgh Police Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

Dispatchers reported there was a person trapped on the roof after verifying the incident using a city camera. They also told officers another resident was trapped inside the structure, Burns said.

Officer Colt Genarelli was the first to arrive on the scene and saw the man standing on the ledge of the third floor, Burns added.

Genarelli, with Officers Angel Lopez and Ryan Blair, immediately made entry into the building. They responded to the second floor but were unable to gain access due to heavy smoke and active fire, he added.

As they were leaving the fiery building they managed to rescue a first-floor resident.

Once outside, Genarelli located a fire escape ladder on an adjoining building, climbed it, and helped the man trapped on the roof down to safety, Burns said.

The City of Newburgh Fire Department then arrived on the scene and took over fighting the fire until it was extinguished.

Genarelli suffered minor injuries due to smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

