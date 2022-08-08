Police Issue Alert For Missing Teen From Region

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old boy from the region who was reported missing.

Northern Westchester resident Kristan “John John” Lee, of Yorktown, was announced missing Sunday, Aug. 7, by Yorktown Police.

It’s believed that Lee took an Uber to Port Chester before boarding a train to Norwalk, Connecticut, police said.

Police released a photo showing him wearing the same outfit that he was last seen in, according to relatives.

Investigators don’t believe the boy is in danger but asked anyone with information to contact Yorktown Police at 914-962-4141.

