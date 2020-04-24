Police Issue Alert For Missing 36-Year-Old Woman

A 36-year-old woman has gone missing in the area and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating her.

New York State Police out of the Cortlandt barracks in Westchester issued the alert for Karla Congiunti, 36, last seen in White Plains.

She was reported missing by her family and is described as 5-foot-7, 118 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was last wearing.

She is known to frequent the Cortlandt, Peekskill, and White Plains areas, state police said, adding that she has been known to use the aliases “Karla DeRonda,” and “Toni Congiunti.”

If anyone has information regarding the possible location of Karla please contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600. Please refer to case #9550400.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.