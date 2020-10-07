Police Investigating Shots Fired On Multiple Nights In Area

Police are investigating four instances of shots fired that took place on three separate evenings within five days in an area city.

According to the Kingston Police Department, officers first responded to the area of Hunter Street near Ravine Street on Thursday, Sept. 30 at approximately 10:50 p.m.

Witnesses said that a yet-unidentified individual, driving with three or four passengers, reportedly shot at an unoccupied, parked car from his blue dodge vehicle before fleeing the area.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, police were reportedly called to Downs Street at 5:30 p.m., then to the area of Franklin and St. James St. at 11:30 p.m. for more reports of shots fired. Like the previous incident, no injuries were reported.

On Monday, Oct. 4, police responded again to reports of multiple shots fired, this time on Wiltwyck Avenue near Downs Street at 4:40 p.m. Officers were unable to find any evidence that a weapon was discharged there.

Detectives are currently following up on leads from each incident. Anyone with pertinent information is asked to call the detectives at 845-331-8404.

