Police Investigating Death Of LEGOLAND Worker In Hudson Valley

New York State Police are investigating the death of a maintenance worker who died while working at LEGOLAND's Hudson Valley location.

Orange County resident Shane Roy Gunser, age 33, of Washingtonville, died on Saturday, Feb. 5 at the theme park while working as a chief hotel maintenance engineer at the park in Goshen.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, Gunser's death does not appear to be drug-related and no foul play is suspected.

Investigators are awaiting a determination as to the cause of death from the medical examiner's office, Nevel said.

Nevel did not say if his death was work-related.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

