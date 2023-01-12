Contact Us
Police Investigating Anti-Gay Graffiti At Rockland County Pride Building

Kathy Reakes
The Rockland County Pride Center was defaced with biased graffiti.
The Rockland County Pride Center was defaced with biased graffiti. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after anti-gay graffiti written in large blue letters was found on the front of the Rockland County Pride Center in Nyack.

Orangetown Police said the incident of graffiti/criminal mischief was reported around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. 

Officers responded to the scene, along with the Rockland County's Sheriff's Office to investigate what police are calling a "bias crime," said Orangetown Police Capt. Michael Shannon.

Center officials issued a statement regarding the vandalism: "Incidents of hateful graffiti, threats, and intimidation are rising at LGBTQ+ community centers around the country," the Center said. "We see it locally in threats against the Pride Center for working with schools. No matter what happens: We’re here. We’re queer. Period."

Rockland County Executive Ed Day responding to the incident said: "Let me be abundantly clear ... Hate has no home in Rockland County. I am disgusted by this type of vandalism surfacing here in Rockland and condemn it in the strongest possible terms."

The center plans to hold a "Stand with Pride: ‘We’re Here’ Rally" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 at the center located at 28 S. Franklin Street, Nyack.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding this incident should contact the Orangetown Police Department at 845-359-3700.

