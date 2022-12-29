Police Asking Public For Help After Man Found Dead On Rockland County Street

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help after a man was found dead on a city street.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 1:10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 29 in Spring Valley.

According to Sgt. Brandon King, of the Spring Valley Police, the department responded to the area of 55 N. Myrtle. Ave., for a report of CPR being performed on a man due to an unknown medical emergency.

When officers arrived on the scene they located the caller and found a man dead on Johnson. Street, adjacent to 55 N. Myrtle Ave., King said.

The investigation is ongoing and the Spring Valley Police Department is asking anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area to call the Spring Valley Police Department at 845-356-7400.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

