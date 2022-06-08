Police Asking For Help Locating Missing Hudson Valley Man

New York State Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Hudson Valley man.

Troopers in Northern Westchester in Somers are searching for Robert Swern, age 64, reported missing by his family.

Swern left his residence in Somers on Sunday, June, around 5 p.m. for a destination in Ridgefield, Connecticut, said the New York State Police.

He never arrived. Investigative steps thus far have placed him near Brewster around 6 p.m., and White Plains around 8 p.m. on Sunday, state police said.

Swern is described as being 5-feet-10, 212 pounds, with bluish-grey eyes, and grey hair.

The vehicle he is driving is a 2012 Hyundai Elantra station wagon with the New York tag GDR9605.

If you think you have information regarding Robert Swern please contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600.

