Breaking News: Man Stabbed, Robbed Near Train Station In Hudson Valley
News

Playland Park To Offer Guests Hot Dogs During Pet Food Drive

Nicole Valinote
Playland Park
Playland Park Photo Credit: Facebook/Playland Park

Playland Park will host a pet food drive to celebrate National Dog Lovers Day.

The Westchester County amusement park, located at 1 Playland Parkway in Rye, will hold the pet food drive in partnership with the Humane Society of Westchester on Friday, Aug. 26.

The drive will begin at noon and end at 11 p.m.

Guests who donate an unopened bag or can of dog food with the purchase of admission will receive a voucher for a free hot dog, the organizers said.

Organizers are also accepting donations of unused dog toys and treatments.

