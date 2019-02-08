Plane With Malfunctioning Landing Gear Makes Emergency Landing At Hudson Valley Airport

A small plane made an emergency landing at the Hudson Valley Regional Airport due to a malfunctioning landing gear just two weeks after another small aircraft crashed attempting to make an emergency landing.

The crash took place around 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2, when the inbound plane confirmed to airport officials the loss of landing gear with two people aboard, officials said.

Dutchess County Executive Marcus J. Molinaro said the plane landed safely after reporting the emergency.

"The Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, airport staff, and local first responders acted quickly to prepare for the landing and ensure the safety of both people on board," said Molinaro. "As a result of that preparation, and communication with the pilot, the aircraft was able to land without incident, with both onboard able to walk off the aircraft with no reported injury. We send our appreciation to all involved for their efforts to ensure the safe landing.”

New Hackensack firefighters along with the Hudson Valley Regional Airport crash crew, Town of Wappinger/EMStar medics, and the state police also responded to the emergency event.

No one was injured during the event.

On Friday, July 19, Friday, a single-engine private plane with four family members aboard crashed in a wooded area south of Maloney Road in the Town of Wappinger.

The Piper PA 46 plane was traveling from Ohio to Rhode Island when the pilot reported a low fuel emergency to flight control who then contacted the control tower at Hudson Valley Regional Airport, said Lt. Shawn A. Castano of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

The pilot attempted to make an emergency landing but crashed about a mile and a half east of the airport, Castano said.

The pilot received critical injuries; the three passengers less serious injuries.

