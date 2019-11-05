Photo Of Dog On Back Of A Trailer On I-84 Leads To Social Media Outcry

A simple picture of a dog in a crate on the back of a trailer has sent area dog lover in a tailspin on social media.

The outrage began on Friday, Nov. 1, when a driver happened to see the large dog in some kind of pen in the back of a trailer on busy I-84 eastbound near the Newburgh/Beacon bridge and snapped the photo.

He then posted it to Facebook and dog lovers across the region were up in arms in seconds.

The dog doesn't look like he's in distress, but people sure are. With cries of "he should be locked up," and "did you get his license plate?" to "Call the police!" filled the man's Facebook page.

What do you think?

