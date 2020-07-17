Personal Assistant Charged In Connection To Murder Of Tech Entrepreneur From Hudson Valley

A personal assistant for the Hudson Valley tech entrepreneur who was found dismembered in his Manhattan apartment this week has been arrested for his murder.

Tyrese Devon Hapsil, 21, an employee of longtime Dutchess County resident Fahim Saleh, is expected to be charged with his murder on Friday, July 17 after Saleh was found dismembered in his Lower East Side apartment on Tuesday, July 14.

Saleh, 33, a graduate of John Jay High School in East Fishkill who started his career while living in Hopewell Junction, was found murdered and dismembered by someone dressed in all black who rode with him up an elevator to his luxury apartment, investigators said.

Saleh, who was born in Saudi Arabia, moved with his parents to the Poughkeepsie area in his early teens.

According to The New York Times, Hapsil was driven to kill his boss after Saleh discovered he had embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from him.

Saleh never reported the alleged embezzlement, and instead crafted a plan for Hapsil to pay him back.

Police said that the investigation into Saleh's grisly murder determined that he was killed on Monday, 13, and his killer intended to dismember the body the following day.

The arrest and charges against Hapsil are expected to be announced at a news conference on Friday.

