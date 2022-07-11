Person Struck, Killed By Train In Hudson Valley

A person standing on the train tracks in the Hudson Valley was hit and killed by a southbound Amtrak train.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 1;15 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 just south of Rhinecliff in New Hyde Park, said Jason Abrams, a spokesman for Amtrak.

There have been no reported injuries to the 237 passengers or crew onboard, Abrams said.

The identity of the person killed has not been released by officials at this time. The person's gender has also not been released.

Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America.

