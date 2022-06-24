Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Person Struck, Killed By Train In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
A person on the tracks near the Larchmont Station was hit and killed. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A person who was on the tracks was hit and killed by a Metro-North train in Westchester.

The incident took place in Larchmont around 8:30 p.m., Thursday, June 23, according to the MTA.

The person, who has not been identified, was on the tracks when they were struck, officials said.

The incident caused delays of about 45 minutes at Larchmont Station, with full track use becoming operational at 12:40 a.m., the MTA said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.