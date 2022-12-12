Contact Us
Person Struck, Killed By Train In Area

Kathy Reakes
A person was struck and killed by an MTA train in Port Jervis.
A person was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Orange County are 9 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Fowler Street grade crossing in the city of Port Jervis. 

According to the MTA, the person was struck by the train and killed.

The person was transported to Bon Secours Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

MTA officials did not offer additional information on the strike or if the person was a man or a woman.

Buses were reportedly brought in to transport passengers from Port Jervis to the town of Wallkill station.

The incident is under investigation by the MTA Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

