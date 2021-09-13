Contact Us
Breaking News: ID Released For Man Shot By Trooper During Domestic Dispute In Area
News

Person Struck, Killed By Metro-North Train

Kathy Reakes
A woman was killed after being struck by an MTA train in Pawling.
This story has been updated with corrected information from authorities.

A person was killed after being struck by a Metro-North train in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place around 3:45 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, in Dutchess County approximately half a mile south of the Pawling station, said MTA officials.

The victim, now identified as a 36-year-old man from Pawling. was pronounced dead at the scene, they added.

There were approximately 30 customers on the affected train that was delayed, and service was briefly delayed on the Harlem line.

Preliminary MTAPD investigations show that no criminality was involved in this incident, the MTA said. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

