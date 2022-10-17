'Person Of Interest' ID'd After 19-Year-Old College Student Fatally Stabbed In Upstate NY

Police are reportedly searching for a "person of interest" after a 19-year-old student from Long Island was fatally stabbed during an altercation outside a freshman dorm at the University of Buffalo.

Tyler Lewis, of Baldwin in Nassau County, died during the incident that occurred Friday night, Oct. 14 at Moody Terrace roadway near Richmond Quad (Ellicott Complex) at the university's North Campus.

"Initial accounts provided by witnesses indicate this incident likely stemmed from a physical altercation between several individuals who most likely knew each other," the University at Buffalo Police said.

Lewis was a student at SUNY Buffalo State.

The person of interest is described as being a white male between 19 and 22 years of age with light brown hair, a medium build, and approximately 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-9.

He was wearing a mustard-colored shirt that was covered in blood, police said.

"The subject had several cuts on his face, including a large diagonal laceration across his forehead," according to police.

Police say he left the scene of the incident in a four-door sedan.

