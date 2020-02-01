Person Being Tested In NYC For Coronavirus As Boston Reports First Confirmed Case On East Coast

A person in New York City who traveled from China is being tested for coronavirus, the Health Department said.

The 40-year-old person, whose gender was not released, is listed as being in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital Center in Manhattan. The person has coughing and other symptoms.

"An individual with a travel history to China felt unwell and sought help from a medical provider who promptly contacted the Health Department," NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot said on Saturday, Feb. 1. "This is exactly what we prepared for and we thank everyone for taking all the right steps."

Testing is expected to take 36 to 48 hours.

At least 259 people have died from the outbreak, with nearly all the fatalities in China. There are 12,000 confirmed cases, with eight in the United States.

Also on Saturday, Massachusetts health officials confirmed the first case of the virus on the East Coast after a man returning from Wuhan, China, tested positive. The man is in his 20s and lives in Boston, the state's Department of Health said.

The other US cases are California (three), Illinois (two) and one each in Washington state and Arizona.

For more on the coronavirus, check this Centers for Disease Control page here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.