Peloton Recalls Treadmills After 72 Injuries, 1 Child Death Reported

Peloton recalled all of its treadmill machines Wednesday.

The popular exercise equipment company issued an apology for not acting faster on reports of nearly 72 injuries and the death of a 6-year-old child, who was pulled under the rear of a treadmill.

Of the 72 injuries, 29 were to children such as second- and third-degree abrasions, broken bones, and lacerations, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Peloton CEO John Foley called the decision to recall both the Tread+ and Peloton Tread the "right thing to do."

"I want to be clear... We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset," he said.

"For that, I apologize. Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members.

"We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills. We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety."

The CPSC issued an urgent warning regarding the machines last month.

The agreement between CPSC and Peloton, accepted Wednesday morning, requires the exercise equipment company to immediately halt sales and distribution of the Treat+ and Tread products in the U.S., CPSC Acting Chairman Robert S. Adler said.

Consumers will be fully refunded.

