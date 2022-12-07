'Peace Can Begin At Home': This Nobel Peace Prize Nomination Has Ties To Hudson Valley

One nomination for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize is bringing attention to the work of a pair of Hudson Valley lawyers.

The nomination, given to the International Association of Collaborative Professionals (IACP), an organization that gives divorcing couples an alternative to litigation called "Collaborative Practice", puts a spotlight on Dutchess County lawyers who are active within the association, according to Burns Patterson, a spokesman for the lawyers.

The Dutchess County lawyers who contribute work to the organization include Kathryn Lazar, a partner at East Fishkill-based Lazar, Schwartz, and Jones, as well as Attorney Daniel McCabe. The two lawyers took part in the first national training offered by IACP in 2001, and Lazar now conducts training sessions on behalf of IACP nationwide, Patterson said.

The two attorneys also helped start the Poughkeepsie-based Hudson Valley Collaborative Divorce and Dispute Resolution Association in 2001, which was the first organization to offer Collaborative Practice in New York.

Collaborative Practice provides a way for families to avoid the negative impacts of separation by giving a way for couples to settle without heated contested court proceedings or the intervention of judges, according to Patterson.

Although IACP faces long odds to win the prestigious award, Lazar feels the nomination brings attention to an important practice.

"This nomination reminds us that peace can begin at home. It’s my hope that the nomination will expand awareness of the value of Collaborative Practice and encourage couples who are considering separating to explore this option," Lazar said.

