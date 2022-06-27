Panera Soup Sold At Grocery Stores Recalled Due To Undeclared Allergen

More than 2,000 cases of Panera soups that were sold in grocery stores have been recalled due to an undeclared wheat allergen.

Blount Fine Foods announced on Friday, June 24, that it is recalling 2,569 cases of 16-ounce Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder.

The recall is limited to products with lot number 042122-2K and “Use By” date of 6/30/22, the company said. The products also have a UPC code of 077958690812.

The recalled soups are sold in refrigerated cases in the deli department of certain grocery stores, and they are not sold at Panera restaurants, Blount Fine Foods said.

The company said it hasn't received reports of illnesses related to the recall.

Blount Fine Foods said the products were distributed in the following states:

New York

Massachusetts

California

Iowa

Illinois

Maine

Michigan

New Hampshire

Ohio

Texas

Virginia

Washington

Consumers can contact Blount Fine Foods Customer Care at 1-866-674-4519 for more information.

Those who purchased the products can return them to the place of purchase to visit the company website for product reimbursement.

