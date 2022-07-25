Overnight Severe Storms Knock Out Power To Thousands In Parts Of Hudson Valley

Thousands lost power after powerful storms moved through the region overnight.

More than 39,000 customers in the area of Ulster and Dutchess counties lost power Sunday night, July 24, Central Hudson said.

The company said as of 8:30 a.m. on Monday, about 23,000 customers remained without power.

“Our crews are working to address more than 500 individual damage locations after a line of severe thunderstorms brought winds of over 50 miles per hour to portions of our service area,” said Ryan Hawthorne, vice president of Electric Engineering and Operations at Central Hudson. “Along with our full complement of internal crews and contractors, we have secured mutual assistance from Pennsylvania, Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut and New York.

"This field force of more than 650 line and tree professionals will be working throughout the day to restore power as safely and efficiently as possible.”

Hawthorne added that Central Hudson expects restoration efforts to last through Tuesday, July 26, in the areas most impacted by the storms.

Central Hudson reported it is monitoring the potential for more severe storms on Monday that could bring winds of up to 55 miles per hour.

Hawthorne said residents should keep the following safety tips in mind:

Never use outdoor gas or charcoal grills indoors, as they pose a fire hazard and over time can give off carbon monoxide gas.

Beware of fallen trees and limbs, and use caution when traveling.

Avoid the use of candles for illumination due to fire hazards.

Follow the manufacturer’s safety instructions on the use of emergency generators, and be sure to shut off the main breaker when in use and operate the units outdoors.

Operate cars and motor vehicles outdoors only, and never inside the garage.

Avoid travel along roadways as hazardous conditions may cause driving accidents, including those involving utility poles which may cause power interruptions.

Central Hudson said those who have a member of their household who needs electricity to operate life-sustaining equipment should contact customer service at 845-452-2700.

