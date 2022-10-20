Out-Of-State Man Found Guilty In Violent Hudson Valley Home Invasion

After a three-week trial, an out-of-state man has been found guilty of charges connected to a brutal Westchester home invasion in 2018.

At around 7:30 a.m. April 23, 2018, at around 7:30 a.m., Confessor Soto of Fayetteville, North Carolina, entered a residence in Yonkers on Leighton Avenue while armed with a handgun and zip ties, and tied up the 82-year-old homeowner, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah,

Soto then forced the homeowner into his 54-year-old daughter's bedroom, woke her up, and demanded money from the pair at gunpoint, Rocah said.

When the daughter told Soto that she had no money, Soto fired his gun at her and grazed the top of her head, after which she was able to escape the house and scream for help until a neighbor called the police, according to Rocah.

According to Rocah, Soto then left the house and went to the Bronx, and left his clothes and gun in the vestibule of an apartment there.

Soto was then caught by authorities in Fayetteville on April 30, 2019, following an investigation.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Soto, age 50, was found guilty of:

Second-degree assault;

Two counts of first-degree burglary;

First-degree attempted robbery;

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Soto, who will be sentenced on Friday, Dec. 2, faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 25 years in state prison, according to Rocah.

