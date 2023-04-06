Orange County Quadruple Murder Case: Former Police Officer Found Guilty

A former police officer at several municipalities in Westchester and Dutchess counties has been convicted for the murders of four men in Orange County after a drug deal that went bad.

According to an indictment that was filed in White Plains Federal Court, Nicholas Tartaglione killed Martin Luna, age 41, Urbano Santiago, age 32, Miguel Luna, age 25, and Hector Gutierrez, 43, at the Likquid Lounge in the town of Chester in Orange County following the botched cocaine deal in April 2016.

The first victim was allegedly strangled with a zip tie, and three others were taken to an Otisville home in Orange County where Tartaglione was residing and where he shot them.

Four bodies would be removed from his property the day after he was arrested.

Tartaglione, age 54, worked as a police officer in Westchester in Briarcliff Manor, Mount Vernon, and Yonkers, and in Pawling in Dutchess County.

“Martin Luna, Miguel Luna, Urbano Santiago, and Hector Gutierrez were beloved fathers, husbands, brothers, and sons. In 2015," US Attorney Damian Williams said after the verdict on Thursday, April 6. "Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer-turned-drug dealer, suspected that Martin Luna had stolen money from him. Tartaglione then devised a scheme to confront Martin at a meeting.

"Unaware he was being lured into a deadly trap, Martin tragically brought his two nephews — Miguel and Urbano — and a family friend — Hector — to the meeting. What occurred next could only be described as pure terror, as Tartaglione tortured Martin, then forced one of his nephews to watch as Tartaglione strangled Martin to death with a zip-tie.

"Tartaglione and two of his associates then transported Miguel, Urbano, and Hector — who were simply at the wrong place at the wrong time — to a remote wooded location, forced them to kneel, and executed them with gunshots to the back of the head.

"Tartaglione then buried all four victims in a mass grave. Tartaglione’s heinous acts represent a broader betrayal, as he was a former police officer who once swore to protect the very community he devastated.

