O&R Customers Set Record For Power Demand During Heat Wave

The relentlessly oppressive heat and humidity caused Orange & Rockland customers to break the all-time record for weekend electric demand with peak demand.

The company said that as of 6 p.m., Sunday, July 21, customers had used 1,445 megawatts of power. The previous record was set in August 2013, when 1,412 megawatts were used.

As the heat continues to bake the area, O&R is reminding its customers to use electricity wisely.

The persistent sizzling heat and stifling humidity are driving exceptionally heavy air conditioning use and its accompanying high electricity demand, company officials said.

They offer some tips to help save energy and money such as lowering your thermostat, every degree you lower saves six percent on your bill.

Other tips include:

Turning down or turning off air conditioning in your home while you are away or at work helps lower your energy bill.

Adjusting your air conditioner’s fan to a low setting can make you more comfortable. It’ll take longer for the air conditioner to cool your home, but your unit will bring in steamy air at a slower rate.

If you have already received a new smart meter, you can take advantage of viewing your detailed energy usage and customized energy savings tips located in your online account at oru.com.

Closing all doors and windows in your home while the air conditioning is running can make things cooler at a lower price.

Cooking, baking or other household activities that produce heat and humidity are best left for the cooler times of the day and night.

Pulling your curtains and shades closed can help block out the heat.

Covering liquid items in the refrigerator is best. The humidity they give off forces the refrigerator to use more energy.

Placing the most used items in one place in the refrigerator helps keep the door open for a shorter period of time.

For additional information, visit https://www.oru.com/en.

