Online Tip Leads To Child Porn Arrest In Area

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with two counts of promotion of a sexual performance by a child less than 17 and other charges after police received a cyber tip.

Orange County resident Gregory Liston, age 37, of Newburgh, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 21, after New York State Police initiated an investigation after receiving the tip, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, the investigation conducted by the Computer Crimes Unit, BCI, and the Orange County Child Abuse Unit, revealed that Liston was in possession of child pornography.

Following his arrest, Liston was charged with the promotion of a sexual performance by a child less than 17 years old and three counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years old.

He was remanded to the custody of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of $10,000 cash, 10% of $50,000 partially secured surety bond, $10,000 insurance company bail bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.