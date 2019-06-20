Online Resource Connecting Crime Victims To Civil Legal Services Now Available In Hudson Valley

There is a new online resource offering free civil legal assistance to crime victims.

The New York State Office of Victim Services announced the new federally-funded program can help people with some of the most common civil legal problems including child custody and other family issues, housing, finances, employment and immigration.

The user-friendly, online resource -- which can be accessed by clicking here -- makes it easier for those individuals to get the assistance they need.

In the Hudson Valley, residents of these counties are offered the new legal service: Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester. The screening tool and online directory also can be utilized if the legal issue originates in one of these seven counties.

“In the months since the New York Crime Victims Legal Help resource has gone online, it has proven to be a guidepost for individuals who are struggling to piece their lives back together after they’ve been victimized,” Office of Victim Services Director Elizabeth Cronin said. “With the continued expansion of this service, more victims will be able to learn about their rights and access local legal resources to help them navigate civil matters involving housing, immigration, family court, social services, and more.”

To help ensure that a network of attorneys is available to assist victims, the Office of Victim Services also has provided nearly $16 million in federal funding to 61 victim assistance programs throughout the state, including New York City. The funding has allowed those programs to hire attorneys and other staff to represent victims’ interests as needed

