One Killed, One Seriously Injured In Single-Engine Plane Crash In Hudson Valley

One man was killed and another seriously injured in a single-engine plane crash in the area.

It happened on Friday, June 5 at approximately 7:10 p.m. at the Wurtsboro–Sullivan County Airport in the town of Mamakating.

The two occupants of the single-engine challenger plane were both licensed pilots, State Police said.

Eddy R. Santana, 41, of Wurtsboro was found dead at the scene, according to police.

Raymond Ellery, 42 of Poughkeepsie, was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with multiple injuries.

The FAA and NTSB responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

