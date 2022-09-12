Officials Share Plans For New Media Arts School In Hudson Valley

A Westchester County community is offering students the chance to prepare for careers in media arts at a new school.

Yonkers officials announced that the city and Yonkers Public Schools signed a 20-year lease to open a media arts middle and high school at the former Rising Ground property on Hawthorne Street in partnership with the new Great Point Studios that opened in the region.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano shared the announcement ahead of the 74th annual Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12.

This year's Emmy nominations feature several shows that filmed scenes in Yonkers, including Apple TV+'s Severance and HBO's The Gilded Age.

Spano said he has streamlined to film-permit process to attract television and film productions to Yonkers.

"I look forward to giving our city’s future entertainment professionals standing ovations when their names are called by Emmy Awards presenters," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said.

